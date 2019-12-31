Watch out this New Years Eve: Champagne Corks to the eye

News Years eve is a time of celebration and cheer and no celebration is complete without popping some champagne.

"Just grab it and go for it, just pop it off there."

Harrision County resident, Kevin Bailey says when he pops the bottle it's nothing but good fun.

"Nothing bad, all fun, all fun."

Although many consider this a fun activity, it could spell trouble if you find yourself in the cork's path.

"You know it does travel at like 50 mph, so there flying pretty quick. You know if you are opening a champagne bottle with a cork, you should point it away from you and away from everybody else," warns Dr. Marty Carpenter at Fairmont Eye Care.

Dr. Carpenter says corks along with many New Years Eve gadgets could be seriously dangerous.

"You got those eye poppers, you got confetti, fireworks, sparklers, just everything needs to be away from your face. If it hits you right...there's a lot of things that could happen," said Dr. Carpenter.

He also says it's actually the bystanders who are the usual victims.

"The bystanders are probably more likely to get hit. A lot of times it's not your own (face), it's somebody that's in the facility."

He says a cold towel or ice pack will do (should you not to leave the festivities), but if you do get hit in the eye, seeking a professional is your best bet.

"Definitely if your eye becomes red or irritated or your vision gets blurry, you absolutely need to get to the eye doctor immediately," explained Dr. Carpenter. "Any pain that's involved with it, if you see flashes of light, or anything coming down over your vision or your vision becomes cloudy, you should seek an eye doctor."

New Years Eve is the time for celebrating and maybe even a little mischief, but it still pays to be safe.

