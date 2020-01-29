Bridgeport High School Boys Basketball game postponed after water line break at school

Wednesday's Bridgeport boys' basketball game with East Fairmont has been postponed to a later date, Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto told our media partners Connect-Bridgeport.

The reason for the move is the result of school officials discovering a water break on school property that will require all water to be shut down at the facility.

DeMotto told Connect Bridgeport a makeup date will be put in place. However, that date is not know at this time. Individuals are asked to share the word regarding the situation.

Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin told 5 News that Board of Education officials and the City of Bridgeport is on scene. A decision has not been made for school Thursday.

Crews are in the process of fixing the break.