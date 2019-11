There is an Emergency Water leak around 615 Worthington Drive, according to our media partners, Connect Bridgeport. A crew is in route. Residents may be without water or may experience low water pressure, or discolored water. Estimated time for the repair is 2-6 Hours.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Contact the Public Works Department at 304-842-8206 with any questions or concerns.