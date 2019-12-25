Summit Park PSD reports water outage after main line leak

Wed 11:31 AM, Dec 25, 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WDTV)-- There is a water outage from Factory Street and all side streets to the end of Summit Park Ave after Summit Park PSD had a main line leak.

Summit Park PSD says they are on site repairing the leak.

