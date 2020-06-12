"We are spiraling into chaos": Two governments, a recall and a coup; inside the turbulence in Terra Alta

Chaos in the Terra Alta Town Hall.

"There has been arrests, there have been orders, safety orders and protective orders. We are spiraling into a crisis," said Robert Delauder, Mayor of Terra Alta.

Mayor Delauder swore-in in 2019. He said he inherited a town that was $50,000 in debt. He says he believes a coup is mounting within the city's government.

"What has happened recently is the town recorder has posted a competing agenda and the town council, some of the members, not all, have gone to separate meetings. So we have two different governments right now and we are in a crisis," said Mayor Delauder.

The clash comes after residents rose concerns about Mayor Delauder's behavior and the cuts he made to city services. Including letting the police department dissolve.

"I saved the city from being taken over by the state," said Mayor Delauder.

"We are facing issues with local robberies into houses and into businesses. (...) We haven't had police so it is very concerning to me raising my kids here," said Josh Dodge, a Terra Alta native.

Dodge created a Facebook page with over 400 members calling for the removal of Mayor Delauder.

Dodge also teamed up with Preston County native Holly Funk to circulate a petition calling for the mayor's removal. That petition currently has over 180 signatures.

"He thinks he can hire, he thinks he can fire, he thinks he can make these decisions and it is hurting our town," said Funk.

They plan to turn the petition over to the prosecuting attorney Saturday.

There is nothing in the Terra Alta town charter that involves the recall of an elected official, as such, those calling for the mayor's removal have to rely on the state charter.

If Mayor Delauder is removed from office, town recorder John Trembly will fill the vacancy.

Terra Alta leaders will be receiving over $185,000 in grants later this year to rebuild the police force.