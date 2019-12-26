Webster County home destroyed after Christmas hit and run

Just after 1 a.m. Christmas morning, the Williams family woke up to a shock.

Debra Williams believes her home in Diana, WV will be declared totaled.

"We had someone drive through, we believe they went airborne. They drove through the front of our house," said Debra Williams.

The driver crashed through the porch, hitting the wall just feet from her son's bed.

"After making sure his father was okay, my son drove up to get me because I was at my father's house. (...) When we came back, the vehicle couldn't be removed it had to be towed out, but the gentleman had run off," said Williams.

Williams lost her father in October, she was staying at his house that night.

The Webster County Sheriff's Department are now searching for the driver.

"Sheriff [Cutlip] believes he knows who it is," said Williams.

The vehicle was towed, but in the wake, destruction of the home Williams has known her entire life.

"The house is like part of the family. This happening is like someone died. It's like I have lost my grandmother again," said Williams.

But she says a piece of grandmother survived the crash.

"Aside from my son and husband, the most important thing to me was my grandmother's bell collection that I inherited."

The bells sat in a glass case just feet from where the vehicle struck.

"It wasn't touched," said Williams.

Now, Williams works to box and move her home before the weather turns. Including, finding a new home for her young kittens.

Family friends created a Facebook group to organize volunteers to help the Williams family pack and move. The page is titled "Help Debra Williams with cleanup/packing"

