Webster Springs man accused of stealing shotgun and four wheeler

A Webster Springs man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a shotgun and four wheeler on Oct 11.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers received a complaint about a stolen shotgun and four wheeler. They met with victim at his home on Adams Steele Road.

The victim told troopers that he saw Toby Williams walking along the road and offered to give him a ride to his home. The victim told Williams that was as far as he was going.

The victim stated that Williams continued to stay at his home and "was hard to get rid of," according to the complaint. Williams left the victims home around 10:00 p.m.

The victim then heard his four wheeler start up around 5:30 a.m. and saw Williams leaving the house on the four wheeler, troopers say. The victim found a hand written note on his porch that said, "I'm taking a person to the high school" and he was leaving it at another location.

There was no one else with Williams when he left on the four wheeler, the victim told troopers. The victim said he did not give Williams permission to take the four wheeler.

The victim went to the location Williams said he would leave the four wheeler and it was not there, according to the complaint. The victim noticed a Stevens 20 Gauge pump action shotgun was taken from his home.

Troopers found the four wheeler on Pleasant Ridge Road behind a house.

No one appeared to be in the house at the time, troopers noted. However, troopers believe that residents in the house were related to Williams.

Troopers obtained a warrant for Williams' arrest.

Williams has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.