Webster Springs man accused of assaulting a man and having drug paraphernalia with meth residue

A Webster Springs man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a man had drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue on it.

According to the criminal complaint, David Cogar and the victim were over at a house when a argument started Monday afternoon. Cogar began to charge at the victim and a fight started.

Cogar hit the victim with a rock and a nail to the face, police say. When the fight was over, the victim went back to his home and asked his mother and a friend to call 911 and get him an ambulance.

Cogar gathered his stuff and began walking towards cherry falls when police and troopers stopped and detained him, according to the complaint.

Police searched Cogar's items. Inside one of his two backpacks was a sun glass case that had drug paraphernalia with drug residue.

Troopers tested the residue, and it came back positive for methamphetamine.

Cogar has been charged with battery and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Cogar's bail is set over $12,000.