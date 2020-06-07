Wedding held at local drive-in theater

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic a mother hosts her daughter's wedding at a local drive-in movie theater.

Megan Weber and Chris Lewis tied the knot at the Sunset Drive-In Theater on Saturday, June 6.

Megan's mother, Rachel Weber helped organize the ceremony to give the couple an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends.

She contacted the theater's owner to secure the unique venue.

Rachel said her daughter didn't want to postpone the wedding.

"She has waited a long time to get married and she was really excited," she said.

However, Rachel knew changes had to be made. "We needed a place that we could have family and friends and still social distance."

The family was thankful to Ellis', the owners of the drive-in theater, for allowing them to hold the ceremony.