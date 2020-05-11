Wellness centers open, gyms prepare

Gov. Jim Justice has given the green light for wellness centers to reopen, but not yet gyms. However, owners of both types of facilities prepare to unbolt their doors.

An Upshur County Wellness Center, HealthWorks Rehab & Fitness, was open on a limited basis during the pandemic, but is fully open now after Gov. Justice gave the OK.

"We immediately implemented a new policy and procedures," says physical therapist and clinic director Jeffrey Sandy.

"That includes things like temperature checks. We have a screening tool which is series of questions that we ask patients. We have increased sanitizing and cleaning equipment and surfaces," he adds.

Meanwhile, CrossFit Morgantown is ready for the green light.

"About four weeks ago, we set up what we call the CFM Task Force, Crossfit Morgantown Task Force, which is made up of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists in our gym community," says owner Jeff Giosi.

"We have been in direct contact with them the entire time with what they are seeing in hospitals, in pharmacies... and what the best practices are for us," he says.

According to CrossFit Morgantown's chief operational officer, Sarah Giosi, the plan is thirty pages long.

"They have to wait in their vehicles," says Mrs. Giosi, "they'll come into our space. There are lanes set up, and each lane will be preset with all the equipment so members won't gather to grab weights or anything like that."