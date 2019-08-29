WDTV and Wendy's Chant for Grant

WDTV and Wendy’s are excited to announce a video submission contest for current high school Juniors and Seniors.

The contest, Wendy’s Chant for the Grant, will start this weekend with weekly submissions being accepted from 3pm every Friday through 11:59pm Sunday nights for 11 consecutive weeks during the high school football regular season.

Contestants can submit their videos with a positive “Chant/Cheer” for their favorite high school football team.

Each week a finalist will be named from the submitted videos on the following Wednesday.

Weekly finalist winners receive a $25 gift card to Wendy’s and their video will be entered in a voting contest at the conclusion of the regular season with all other finalists.

The top vote getter in the voting contest will receive a $5000 Grant to continue their education provided by Wendy’s.

To enter: Contestants can upload their videos by clicking on the Wendy’s Chant for the Grant button at wdtv.com.

All rules and regulations will be posted and parental/legal guardian consent is required.

Good luck to all Juniors and Seniors! We want to see you Chant for the Grant!