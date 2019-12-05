'We're still moving forward': Fairmont business vows to rebound after pharmacy closes

An anchor for Fairmont residents since the 1930s is in its final days.

The City of Fairmont learned its losing two locally-owned businesses in the same week.

Rider Pharmacy, Gifts and Collectibles eliminates a key component of its business by the end of the month. The Rider family announced its closing the pharmacy and selling its files and inventory to CVS.

"It's sad," pharmacy owner Jonathan Rider said. "This was the last decision I wanted to make. Based on the numbers, we had to make a tough decision."

In 2017, their numbers weren't adding up. It was then they discovered a longtime employee embezzled thousands of dollars from the pharmacy.

The financial hit was too much to overcome, despite positive growth for the family-owned business.

"It was performing very well," Rider said. "We were growing in every aspect of the business. It's just the financial hit that we took all of my available cash and operating capital."

The pharmacy's closure announcement comes the same week as another Fairmont favorite.

The Little Red Hen Bakery's owner announced it's closed for good. She called her circumstances, "the perfect storm of negative conditions."

"The long hours and the heavy labors have significantly and negatively impacted my health," owner Emily Lewis said in the post.

She stressed the financial health of the bakery didn't factor into her decision.

"It's a tough week for the city," Ritter said.

Despite the multiple closures, Rider and groups like Main Street Fairmont say the city's business community is still strong.

"I think Fairmont is a great place to have a business," Ritter said.

As the city aims to promote business downtown and revitalize areas like Merchant Street where Rider Pharmacy calls home, the family says they're not putting up a permanently we're closed sign anytime soon.

"We're still here as a gift shop," Ritter said. "We welcome any of our customers to stop in and visit. We're going to make a push to continue on with the Rider name in some aspect."

There are plans to replace the pharmacy aspect of the business with something else in the future, Ritter said. Those plans are being developed.

"We're still moving forward," he said. "We're not stopping. We're going to regroup a little bit and figure out the future for us. It looks pretty good."

December 19 is the last day for anyone to utilize Ritter's pharmacy.

CVS on Third Street will take care of its customer base from that point forward.