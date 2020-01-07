West Fairmont Middle School students return to class after bomb threat found not credible

Students at West Fairmont Middle School returned to class after a bomb threat was found not credible Tuesday morning.

According to Marion County Board of Education Superintendent Randall Farley, a bomb threat note was discovered at 10:14 a.m. Students were evacuated from the building.

Fairmont Police were called to the school, Farley said. Police did not find a bomb and cleared the building.

Students returned to the building and resumed class around 11:35 a.m., according to Farley.