Update: West Milford Elementary School, Lost Creek Elementary School, South Harrison Middle School and South Harrison High School dismissing students early due to water main break

UPDATE 11/20/19 @ 11:37 a.m.

West Milford Elementary School, Lost Creek Elementary School, South Harrison Middle School and South Harrison High School will be dismissing students early Wednesday because of a water main break.

According to West Virginia Snow Day's Twitter page, students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

