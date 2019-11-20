Update: West Milford Elementary School, Lost Creek Elementary School, South Harrison Middle School and South Harrison High School dismissing students early due to water main break

West Milford Elementary School will be dismissing students early Wednesday because of a water main break. (MGN Image)
Updated: Wed 11:38 AM, Nov 20, 2019

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV)-- UPDATE 11/20/19 @ 11:37 a.m.
West Milford Elementary School, Lost Creek Elementary School, South Harrison Middle School and South Harrison High School will be dismissing students early Wednesday because of a water main break.

According to West Virginia Snow Day's Twitter page, students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.




ORIGINAL STORY


 