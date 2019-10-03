West Taylor Elementary School celebrates last year's GSA test scores

Students at West Taylor Elementary school were told they would receive ice cream during lunch all to celebrate their GSA test scores from the previous school year on Thursday.

Fourth grade teacher, Amy Halstead, prepares students for their celebration ceremony. (WDTV)

The gym filled quickly with students from Kindergarten to fourth grade.

The principal and fourth grade teachers lead the assembly with the theme of 'success'.

They expressed to the students how well they've done academically and their hard work continues to pay off.

"We want our students to realize now, what they're doing everyday is important, and then if we're doing a good job everyday then the rest just comes naturally" fourth grade teacher, Amy Halstead said. "That it's just the end reward. We're just so thankful for them. "

West Taylor Elementary School and the rest of the Taylor county school district ranked in the top ten percent for their test score results.