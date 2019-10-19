West Taylor Elementary raises funds through fall festival

West Taylor Elementary held it's ninth annual fall festival on Saturday.

Families gathered at the school to enjoy hay rides, games, raffles and food.

The principal of the school, Jamison Fisher, was happy with the turn out and said there was something at the festival for everyone. "You can see grandparents coming in, aunts, uncles, families, I just love it because it's such a great community event," Fisher said.

Those attending also helped raise funds for the parent teacher organization (PTO) to use on students.

"Because this is our PTO's way of fundraising, everyone comes and they sponsor us," Fisher said. "Our PTO has figured out that they spend 88 dollars a student, but when you multiply that by approximately 320 students, that's over 28 thousand dollars."

The fall festival is West Taylor PTO's biggest fundraiser.