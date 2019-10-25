West Union man sentenced for role in meth distribution operation

A West Union man was sentenced Friday to over 6 years in prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 37-year-old Jacob Wright pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in march 2019. He admitted to work with others to distribute methamphetamine in Harrison County and elsewhere from fall 2017 to September 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Wright's case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, according to Powell's office.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.