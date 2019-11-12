West Virginia Board of Education to discuss charter school policy

A charter school policy is on the agenda for a two-day meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education.

The meeting is scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14.

According to the agenda, the board is requesting a 30-day public comment period for the policy -- the details of which are not available yet.

Although an agenda attachment states that the policy will be made available on or before Wednesday, Nov. 13, Kristin Anderson, executive director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Education, told our sister station, WSAZ, the policy will not be available until it is presented in the 9 a.m. meeting on Thursday.

"We strive to have all policies attached to the agenda when it is posted, however historically, and in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, larger polices that require more work are frequently not made available until they are presented," said Anderson.

The West Virginia State Senate passed an education reform bill in June, allowing for the creation of charter schools. The bill also includes a number of other proposed changes to the education system, including pay raises, incentives to fill in-demand positions, and financial support for struggling counties.