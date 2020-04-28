West Virginia Chamber of Commerce release 12-point recovery plan

Protestors outraged across the country demanding Governors reopen states. West Virginia this week joins a minority of states beginning the reopening process.

The plan contains twelve points business leaders say West Virginia should focus on.

"Week one started today," said Governor Jim Justice during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce release their 12-step recovery plan.

"The people who are best prepared and have a plan for moving forward when the health aspect of this passes are the people that are going to get ahead the fastest," said Chamber President Steve Roberts.

Making lemonade out of lemons, that is how Roberts described the approach, outlining the issues West Virginians should address following the pandemic.

"We clearly are transitioning from an economy that was largely based on natural resources and human manual labor to an economy in the future that is going to be very different," said Roberts.

The plan outlines the policy objectives business owners say are most vital to West Virginia. Topping the list is access to broadband.

"Right now you have students, all across the state, who aren't learning. Their counter parts in some big cities are continuing their education," said Dr. Heather Stephens, an assistant professor of Resource Economics and Management at WVU.

Along side the access to broadband is a focus on job training. With the shift in energy, many oil and gas jobs have fallen on troubling times.

"With the number of jobs, we can see that it is going to be a problematic industry as a whole," said Dr. Nadeem Khan, professor of economics at Davis and Elkins College.

Khan says oil production will likely see impacts well past the pandemic.

"We have never seen a zero or negative price. One of the main problems with the oil industry is that there is a very limited storage capacity. The capacity takes a very long time to build. The storage is full so even when we come back to normal, oil prices are not going to go back very quickly," said Dr. Khan.

With just over 2% of West Virginians tested for COVID-19, there is still uncertainty looming about how hard-hit the state is.

"If we do it too fast, and it just leads to the spread that we are trying to prevent, that is not going to help small businesses in the long run," said Dr. Stephens.

Many of the meetings and structures of businesses have shifted because of the pandemic. Many businesses and government bodies begin deciding whether some of the practices put in place will be permanent fixtures.

One of those changes that we could see sticking around is the change in the stigma of working from home.

"Particularly if we see efficiency did not decrease. If we think in terms of real estate, focusing on big businesses. Those who are spending millions in rent, if a part of their workplace can work from home, they can save a lot of money," said Dr. Khan.

Experts agree, the world we see by the end of the pandemic could be a normal we are not used to.

"I don't think we know where this is all going to come out. We are going to come out of it, but I think we are all going to be changed," said Dr. Stephens.