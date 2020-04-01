West Virginia reports 2nd COVID-19 related death

West Virginia health officials reported the second COVID-19 related death in the Mountain State.

The patient was a Jackson County resident with underlying health issues, according to the Jackson County Health Department. The patient passed away while in the hospital.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient's family and friends," said Dr. I. John Snyder, D.O., Health Officer for Jackson County Health Department.

No additional details were released about the person's death, the name of the hospital or city.

As of Wednesday, there are 191 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.