West Virginia DMV announces modifications to resume services

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier announced that the DMV will resume the remaining services that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with some modifications.

Starting May 26, the DMV will offer appointments for services that must be done in-person, including transferring an out-of-state driver's license, issuing an original identification card, reissuing an ID card or driver's license with changes, driver knowledge examinations, and salesperson knowledge examinations, according to a news release from the DMV.

Appointments will be offered at the following regional office locations:

- Kanawha City / Charleston

- Winfield

- Beckley

- Charles Town / Kearneysville

- Huntington

- Moundsville

- Fairmont

- Flatwoods

- Romney

- Parkersburg

The DMV will also resume driver skill exams on May 26 at nine locations where new courses have been developed, according to the DMV. The new exams will allow the examiner to observe the driving from outside the car, while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle. The nine Regional Offices conducting driver skills courses include all of the previously listed locations above except Winfield. Additional locations for driver skills tests will be announced as they are made available.

The DMV says they will unveil an online appointment scheduling app this week for appointments beginning May 26. Applicants for a commercial driver’s license have been using an appointment system since March and may continue to do so.

According to the DMV, the switch to an appointment based system will help help protect customers from exposure to large crowds and will reduce wait times at the offices. Safety measures in addition to the appointment based system include upgrading the regional offices with plexiglass wall dividers, temperature checks and masks for employees, and plenty of cleaning supplies.

The DMV also announced transaction extensions for for all documents that expired or expire between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 1, 2020. This extension applies to the following documents:

- Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver's License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License

- Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits

- Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration

The DMV encourgaes customers to use the online services portal to handle most of their requests such as:

• Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

• Duplicate driver’s license request

• Vehicle registration renewals

• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

• Print your driving record

• Check your driver’s license status

• A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov

“We now have a solution for every service that the DMV offers,” says Frazier, “although the method of delivery may be different than in the past. Necessity is the mother of invention and we hope that the additional online services and appointment-based scheduling system will have a positive impact on customer service long after the pandemic is in our rearview mirror. We have learned to be more flexible and I know that we will continue to make modifications to make our service better than ever.”