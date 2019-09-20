West Virginia DNR preparing for National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration

It may be quiet on Friday afternoon, but by Saturday morning the fields of Stonewall Jackson State Park will be bustling with hunters, fishers and their families as they celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Days surrounded by their favorite sport.

Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the animals that live throughout West Virginia.

"We know that a lot of West Virginians are hunters, anglers, conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts. We really want to take a time to not only recognize those folks and have a great time, but also, maybe, introduce them to some of the newer equipment that is available through our different vendors. So they can actually improve their activities outdoors," said Kayla Donathon, Public Information Specialist for West Virginia DNR.

But the event is not just for adults.

"There is a huge youth component to the event, we invite kids of all ages to come participate in our outdoor youth challenge. They will be eligible to win tons of prizes from bikes to kayaks to fishing poles and will also be entered to win a lifetime hunting and fishing license," said Donathon.

The event runs from Saturday, 21 September to Sunday, 22 September. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Admission is free for anyone 14-years-old or younger and $10 for anyone 15-years or older. The event will be held near the WVDNR offices at Stonewall Jackson State Park.