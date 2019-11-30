West Virginia Heritage Crafts participate in small business Saturday

West Virginia Heritage Crafts participated in small business Saturday.

Those who came to shop could enjoy spinning demonstrations, cookies and wassail.

This small business aims to keep history alive as they operate inside the historic Quiet Dell School.

A member of Heritage Crafts, Donna Cook, said sharing crafts with the community has a lot of important ties.

"You got to keep the skills alive, you have to keep our heritage alive," Cook said. "Not everywhere you go you have someone who spins and weaves. You do have a lot of knitters and crocheters, but we also have some quilters and our things are unique," she said.

On Dec. 6 they will have their Christmas open house with live demos and a bluegrass band. For any additional information you can visit their Facebook page or call them at (304)-622-3304.