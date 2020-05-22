2020 West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to be modified due to COVID-19

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Board of Directors have agreed to make some modifications to this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the Board of Directors, the festival board agrees that large crowds may not be safe of sensible by September.

"With just over 3 months remaining until Labor Day Weekend, it is becoming more challenging to complete contracting and agreements with vendors, entertainers, and production companies," the Festival Board said in the press release.

The Festival Board says that committees are working diligently to develop "exciting virtual activities to keep the essence of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival alive and allow for social media interaction and participation."

Chairman of the Board of Directors Tyler Terango says:

“Because we know that the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is an event that has been anticipated by and celebrated with thousands of people for over 42 years during Labor Day weekend in Clarksburg, West Virginia, it is the Board’s intention to design a plan to keep the essence of the festival alive in 2020 while ensuring the safety of all those involved. Although it will not be possible to present the 42nd Festival on the streets of Clarksburg this September in the fashion we have come to expect, we will make certain that the modifications being made will be interactive digitally and committees remain open to many ideas for new live events to occur if guidelines regarding crowd size and safety are relaxed. Please continue to check the Festival Website and Facebook Page for timely updates on digital activities and any additional live events when and if they become available. We value each and every sponsor, vendor, volunteer, and participant of our Festival family and we know we could never accomplish this unusual change in events without your loyalty and financial support. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The board of directors say all 2020 scholarships that were announced will be awarded by Aug. 15. Festival Committees will immediately begin planning the 2021 Festival where Reginia Maria XLIII and her court will be introduced and all events associated with the Queen and her Court will take place.

In addition, Festival Honorees that were selected for 2020 will become the 2021 Festival Honorees complete with dinners and awards being presented at that time.

"We are looking forward to returning to the streets of Clarksburg and once again being in full force for the 43rd Annual West Virginia Italian Heritage on Labor Day Weekend in 2021," the Board of Directors said.