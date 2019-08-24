Several residents prepared their food at 9 A.M. for the tasting at noon. It's the 31st year for the pasta cook-off and it gives the community a chance to come together and compete for awards and prizes for different categories.

Several people compete for awards in the 31st annual West Virginia Italian Heritage pasta cook-off in Clarksburg.

"It's not really about the winning, it's more just about getting out there and having everybody taste our food and see how good it is," said resident, Morandi Thomas.

The Italian Heritage Festival kicks off Aug. 31 and will run through September 1.