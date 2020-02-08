West Virginia Regional Science Bowl brings middle and high students to Morgantown to compete

A total of 48 teams from middle and high schools across the state met in Morgantown to compete against each other in the West Virginia Regional Science Bowl Competition.

The event tested students' knowledge in math and science with a fast-paced quiz-styled tournament.

Finalists competed to win the 29th annual competition.

Kinsey Walker, NETL STEM Education and Outreach coordinator said the science bowl has more to offer besides competition.

"They get a team feeling based with academics and a close relationship with the teacher that's there coach," Walker said. "They also get access to STEM professionals at universities that see them from the time their twelve to the time they're ready to go to college," she said.

Matthew Lebo is a senior in high school who has seen the benefits from the competition.

"I would like to start a business someday and I'm just hoping that some of the leadership experience I've gained being the team captain can help apply to that later in life," Lebo said.

The winning middle and high school teams will receive an expense paid trip to Washington D.C. where they will represent West Virginia in the National Science Bowl.