West Virginia Secretary of State visits local high schools to urge students to vote

September is National Voter Registration Month and local high school students are learning the importance of voting.

West Virginia's secretary of state visited high schools in Harrison and Doddridge County Tuesday... including Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg.

Students learned how to register to vote... and why they should be involved in the upcoming elections.

West Virginia students can register at 17 as long as they will turn 18 before the general election.

"This is a huge election as everyone knows, they should have a voice in who gets elected," said Secretary Warner.

Not just students... but all WV residents can register or update their current registration online, by mail, or with their county clerk.