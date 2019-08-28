UPDATE: W.Va. Democratic Party Chairwoman calling for Sen. Maroney's removal

UPDATE 08/28/19 @ 3:05 p.m.

West Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore is calling for the removal of GOP Senator Mike Maroney.

She released the following statement:

"Republican leadership has long tried to flaunt their faith and family values while questioning ours, but when one of their own is in this kind of trouble they have nothing to say.

"Does GOP Chairwoman Melody Potter believe this represents the faith and family values the Republican Party claims to uphold?

"Senator Mike Maroney believed that he was above the law, and today he's been charged with soliciting prostitution.

"We're calling for the removal of Senator Mike Maroney from the West Virginia State Senate, and we're looking to Governor Jim Justice and Senate President Mitch Carmichael to take the appropriate actions moving forward to make this happen."

West Virginia Sen. Mike Maroney is now one of 27 people who have been arrested as part of a prostitution ring in Marshall County.

Maroney, R-Marshall, was arraigned in magistrate court on Wednesday morning and is out on bond.

He’s facing a misdemeanor soliciting prostitution charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Maroney’s cell phone was allegedly used by someone to solicit a prostitute in the spring.

Maroney won his seat in 2016.