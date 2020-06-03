West Virginia State Police issue Silver Alert for 89-year-old man

West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen in the Grafton area.

Reed Stanton, 89, was last seen Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt and brown or blue pants. He was last seen driving a 2004 Blue Dodge Dakota pickup.

Stanton is 5'8", weighs 144 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Troopers say Stanton was last seen in in the Grafton area leaving the Shop N Save heading north on Route 119. He was disoriented.

Stanton is from Tucker County and trying to find his way home, according to troopers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police Fairmont detachment at 304-367-2850