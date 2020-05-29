West Virginia State Police looking for suspects involved in Morgantown robbery

West Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects involved in a robbery at an apartment on Pineview Drive.

Troopers say the robbery happened at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Four men assaulted the victim and stole his money.

The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Morgantown Detachment at 304-285-3200.

More photos from the West Virginia State Police are attached below this article.