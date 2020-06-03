WVU to require COVID-19 tests before returning to campus this fall

West Virginia University plans to have students return to campus this fall but will require all students, faculty and staff get tested for COVID-19 before returning.

WVU said in a news release that they are taking precautions such as requiring masks be worn on campus, including in classes; social distancing; increased frequency of cleaning; limits on travel and visitation to campus; and a variety of other actions. All students, faculty and staff will also be required to complete a COVID-19 education course before August 11.

The University said that students will return to WVU's three campuses to begin fall classes on Aug. 19. Students will remain on campus, with no fall break, through Nov. 24, then leave for Thanksgiving Break, not returning to campus for the rest of the fall semester. There will be one week of online instruction following Thanksgiving Break, with finals also conducted online.

Spring classes will start on Jan 19. continuing with no spring break through April 30, and finals on campus from May 3-7, according to the University.

A separate, phased schedule for staff and faculty to return to campus will be released at a later date.

“We have given careful consideration to the wisdom of returning to campus while the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us,” President Gordon Gee said. “However, it is clear our students want to be with their professors and fellow Mountaineers. We are taking every precaution and making every preparation possible so they can do that safely.”