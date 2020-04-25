West Virginia Wesleyan College's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program gains recognition

West Virginia Wesleyan College's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program ranked first in the state and 26th nationally.

This was out of nine Associate Degree in Nursing and seven Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs in the state.

Nationally Wesleyan was evaluated out of 646 programs.

The director of the school of nursing and graduate programs at the college, Susan Leight, said to provide their students with the best, they like to provide experiential learning.

“We have a very hands-on approach," she said. "We try to make this an active experience for them, that they’re not just sitting in a classroom," Leight said. "We think people learn better that way."

Wesleyan’s School of Nursing offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, master of Science in Nursing, Post Graduate Certificate in Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctorate of Nursing Practitioner.