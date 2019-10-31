West Virginia Wesleyan College nursing students provided free blood pressure checks

Nursing students from West Virginia Wesleyan College provided free blood pressure checks to those in the community on Thursday.

Nursing students from Wesleyan College provided the community with information on blood pressure.

According to the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) 2017 study, West Virginia ranks in the top three for the highest hypertension mortality in the country.

The students from Wesleyan wanted to educate the community about high blood pressure and the dangers of it.

Anyone was welcome to come have their blood pressure checked at the Upshur County library.

This event put on by the students meant more than just informing locals.

"It's important to me because this is my state and I care a lot about the people here, and so I don't want people to have high blood pressure and pass away from that when it is something that can be lowered and fixed," Cassidy Hoffman, a sophomore at Wesleyan said.

The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon provided the library with a $10,000 grant to sponsor events like this one.

The library director, Paul Norko, said this is the first of several medical related events that they will have over the course of the next year.

"We're very excited to have them here," he said.

Nursing students from Wesleyan will have another opportunity for the public to get free blood pressure checks on Nov. 5 and 7 throughout Upshur and Lewis County.

Nov. 5:

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Upshur County Senior Center

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army in Buckhannon

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lewis County Public Library

Nov. 7:

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Upshur County Senior Center

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lewis County Senior Center

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Upshur County Library

For more on the future medical events or any events that will be held at the Upshur County Public Library, you can visit their website.