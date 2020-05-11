West Virginia Wesleyan College to adopts test-optional admission policy

Coronavirus is changing the academic process. Fairmont State University announced in April they would make the ACT and SAT an optional requirement for admission in the upcoming year.

West Virginia Wesleyan College became the second in our area to make this announcement during the pandemic, but could be keeping the policy around well after the lockdowns end.

"In our careful observation over the last many years of what makes a student successful in college. Generally, it is a careful examination of their high school transcript and what kind of classes they are taking, how are they challenging themselves, and how they are performing in those courses," said John Waltz, vice-president of enrollment management.

Wesleyan will join the growing number of universities and colleges across the country moving away from admission testing requirements. Staff say they will decide whether to make the change permanent in the Fall.

In our area, Glenville State College and Salem International University have already made the move towards test-optional admissions policies.

"Tests like the SAT and ACT do not always measure how successful you are as a student, but how successful you are at the test. To get better scores, often, those students have to take the tests multiple times. Of course, that begins to favor students with more resources, students who have the ability to pay to take that test," said Waltz.

This change comes as many admissions offices are receiving questions about how students will be able to apply if they can not take the admissions tests.

College Board announced in April they will institute testing weekends once a month between August and December, offer in-school testing in Fall and in the event that those classes are cancelled, they suggested they would create a digital at-home SAT.