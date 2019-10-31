West Virginia Wesleyan unveils state's first eSports arena

West Virginia Wesleyan became the first university in the state with its own eSports team, and Thursday, that team now has an arena.

The arena is located in the Administrative Annex Building on campus

"It means a lot to me. It's the nail in the coffin reason why I came here over other places," said Thomas Flannery, the Overwatch Team Captain.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, the team showed off their new equipment, including gaming PC's, eye trackers and video analysis software.

"It is essential to the development of our eSports talent in coming years," said Coach Kevin Wu in a press release by the university.

The team currently competes in Overwatch, League of Legends and Fortnite and hopes to expand into other popular games like Smash Brothers.

"This is something I brought to campus with me and this is something I have been interested in for a while and I wanted to make sure West Virginia Wesleyan College had an opportunity to be the first in the state to do that," said Wesleyan President Dr. Joel Thierstein.