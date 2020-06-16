West Virginia Wildlife Center resumes normal hours of operation

The West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County has resumed normal hours of operation and admission rates, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

The center features native and introduces animals. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DNR said in a news release that the looping trail around the facility has been changed to one-way. Visitors will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

The gift shop and snack bar are open, but the picnic pavilion remains closed, DNR officials say.

"The Wildlife Center has plenty of open space and folks can be assured we're going the extra mile to make sure they can feel safe during their visit," said Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations for DNR's Wildlife Resources Section. "With summer here, now is a great time to get outside, enjoy some fresh air and see West Virginia's wildlife in a natural habitat with your family."

DNR says that starting June 15 and continuing until Oct. 31, admission for adults 16 and older is $4 and $2 for children ages 6-15. Kids 5 and younger get in for free.

A New York zoo reported earlier this year that a tiger contracted the coronavirus. Since then, the Animal and Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidelines for limiting contact between the public and non-domestic cats at wildlife facilities, according to DNR. Mountain lions and other large cats may not be visible at all times.