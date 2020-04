The DHHR announced this morning that 45 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in West Virginia, the highest total of new cases in a single day.

The confirmed case count now stands at 282, with 7,404 negative results as well as two deaths.

Among the counties in North Central West Virginia, Monongalia County leads with 40 cases, while there are also 19 cases in Harrison County, 13 in Marion County, five in Preston County, and three in Randolph County.