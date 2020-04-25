West Virginia and COVID-19: What's Next? A Discussion with State Leaders

Watch the full one-hour special report on COVID-19 that aired Friday, April 24 on WDTV 5 News and WVFX Fox 10.

West Virginia's congressional delegation address the federal response to the virus with WDTV's Josh Croup and Cynthia Hill. Plus, the state's coronavirus czar discusses what needs to happen to return to normal, and what that new normal may look like.

Guests include:

Dr. Clay Marsh

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

(R) - West Virginia

Rep. David McKinley

(R) - West Virginia

Rep. Carol Miller

(R) - West Virginia

Sen. Joe Manchin

(D) - West Virginia