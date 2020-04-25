West Virginia and COVID-19: What's Next? A Discussion with State Leaders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) -- Watch the full one-hour special report on COVID-19 that aired Friday, April 24 on WDTV 5 News and WVFX Fox 10.
West Virginia's congressional delegation address the federal response to the virus with WDTV's Josh Croup and Cynthia Hill. Plus, the state's coronavirus czar discusses what needs to happen to return to normal, and what that new normal may look like.
Guests include:
Dr. Clay Marsh
West Virginia Coronavirus Czar
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
(R) - West Virginia
Rep. David McKinley
(R) - West Virginia
Rep. Carol Miller
(R) - West Virginia
Sen. Joe Manchin
(D) - West Virginia