UPDATE 03/27/2020 @ 11:55 a.m.

According to Sundale Nursing Home's Admission/Marketing Director Donna Tennant, the first reported COVID-19 death is not true.

Tennant said there was miscommunication between staff at Sundale and DHHR.

Sundale CEO Michael Hicks said the man reported dead is currently at Mon General in serious condition.

Tennant says they have contacted DHHR.

As of Thursday night, West Virginia has 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19.