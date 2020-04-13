West Virginia cautiously moves past projected coronavirus peak

The last week has been the deadliest so far in West Virginia's fight against the coronavirus. The death toll tripled in the last seven days while the overall number of cases nearly doubled.

But now, the Mountain State is supposedly past its projected peak.

The University of Washington's projections suggests the state's peak was reached on Easter Sunday, weeks earlier than the same model's initially forecasted apex of early May.

But state leaders, including West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Clay Marsh, say that doesn't mean its time to ease restrictions.

"As we have a vulnerable population, and as we have a majority of our people that have not been infected yet with COVID-19, then we need to pay additional and consistent attention to the fact that we can't let our guard down," Marsh said.

Nearly a quarter of all cases in the state are still in the North Central West Virginia counties of Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia.

The state this week is also now reporting details on the severity of coronavirus cases.

More than a quarter of the patients have been hospitalized, while 11% ended up in the ICU and 8% on a ventilator.

More than half of the patients had some sort of pre-existing condition.

But the most encouraging figures starting to be reported were initially revealed Friday by the DHHR.

The state has started reporting the number of recovered patients, though not all counties have reported recoveries yet.

To meet the DHHR's definition of recovered, someone must have been:

- Released from the hospital

- And/or went at least three days without a fever

- And went seven days without symptoms

As of Monday morning, hat figure stood at close to 14% of patients.

The state is also trending below the national and regional averages in case fatality rate, percentage of the population positive, and the percentage of overall positive tests.

"We look at our own statistics and look at our own modeling, but it's clear that we write the story of our own future in West Virginia every day by what we do, how to respond, and what personal responsibilities we have," Marsh said.

Marsh also said the state shouldn't look at lifting restrictions until the state sees a decrease in the number of new cases for 14 straight days.

"Ultimately if we do things correctly, then I am very optimistic that we'll get back out again in the near future, and we'll get out safely," Marsh said.