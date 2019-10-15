West Virginia gov releases substance abuse response plan

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has debut a plan to help people get jobs as they recover from addiction.

The Republican governor unveiled the program Tuesday at Putnam Career and Technical Center in Eleanor.

Justice says the statewide collaboration will provide career training programs and help people in recovery navigate the job search process.

State officials have also announced a series of public forums on substance abuse in the state. The first forum was planned for Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the country.