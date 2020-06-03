West Virginia governor calls GOP convention dreams a ‘long shot’

While acknowledging the great economic impact hosting the GOP convention would have on the State of West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice admitted Wednesday that the reality of that happening is very slim.

“Here’s the brass tacks facts, I pushed it and put it on their radar saying West Virginia would be a wonderful place for such an event and everything,” Gov. Justice said. “It would give us a lot, a lot of recognition and at the same time it would have tremendous economic impact for our city and the city it would come to would be Charleston.”

Gov. Justice continued Wednesday by saying while he will continue to market West Virginia, the reality of the state being chosen as the location is a long shot.