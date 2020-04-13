West Virginia highway cleanup postponed because of virus

The West Virginia Adopt A Highway Spring Cleanup has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Division of Highways and Department of Environmental Protection announced the change for the event that had been scheduled for April 25.

“This program serves a valuable function by keeping trash off our roadways to keep West Virginia clean,” Greg Bailey, deputy state highway engineer of operations, said in a news release. “Community involvement for an activity like this is a wonderful thing, but we need to focus first and foremost on protecting the public’s health.”

The event has not yet been officially rescheduled.