West Virginia ranks last in hardest working states

A recent study found West Virginia is the least hardest working state.

According to a study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks 50th in hardest working states. North Dakota was ranked the hardest working state.

The study also found that West Virginia has one of the lowest employment rates, highest idle youth rate and highest leisure time spent per day.

The study says that Americans put an average of 1,780 hours per year, and the average American will use only 54% of their vacation time.