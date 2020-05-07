West Virginia man charged with stabbing grandmother

Joseph Allen Parker, 33, of Campbells Creek is charged with attempted murder in the attack, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brian Humphreys said in a statement, according to news outlets.
Updated: Thu 10:25 AM, May 07, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man was charged Thursday with stabbing his 80-year-old grandmother, authorities said.

Parker is accused of going to his grandmother’s home about 2 a.m. She called emergency dispatchers and told them he broke in and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the head, the statement said.

Deputies found Parker a short time later walking along a road with blood on his hands and clothes and took him into custody, authorities said.

The grandmother was in stable condition at a hospital, the statement said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Parker had an attorney.

 