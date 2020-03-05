West Virginia man indicted in dumping of overdose victim

A West Virginia man accused of dumping the body of an overdose victim has been indicted on charges he supplied the woman with drugs.

A Stafford County grand jury indicted Dontae Marcellus Sanders, 28, on a felony murder charge Monday, The Free Lance-Star reported. The Weirton, West Virginia, man was also charged with distributing illegal drugs and concealment of a dead body, the newspaper said.

A passerby in north Stafford spotted the body of Ashley Nicole Childs, 28, in a ditch in October, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Sanders is accused of giving Childs the drugs that caused her death before discarding her body in the hole.

The felony murder charge carries a sentence of between five and 40 years in prison. It’s unclear when Sanders will next appear in court.