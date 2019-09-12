West Virginia man pleads guilty to making school bomb threat

A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat at a high school.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Wednesday announced that 24-year-old William Lee McCallister admitted to threatening to set off a bomb at Lincoln County High School.

Stuart says McCallister made the threat on the social media app Snapchat. Authorities say he stated he would plant a bomb on a trail behind the school and detonate it in January.

He faces up to a decade in prison at his December sentencing.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the state police with the investigation.