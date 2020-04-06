West Virginia prepares for surge, peak in COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump warned the worst is yet to come in the country's fight against COVID-19.

"This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week," Trump said. "And there'll be a lot of death, unfortunately. But a lot less death than if this was not done, but there will be death."

Many states like West Virginia still haven't reached their projected peak. The University of Washington's latest projections say the Mountain State's peak is less than two weeks away.

It projects 182 West Virginia will die from the virus by May 1. Low-range estimates are in the 60s with high-range projections in the 500s.

The state continues to see steady increases in its number of positive cases. 87 cases were confirmed over the weekend; 21 on Monday.

In the first ten days of reporting positive cases as testing got off the ground, the state only reported 76.

As for demographics, 65% of people with COVID-19 in West Virginia are under the age of 60. 54% are women.

The state also continues to see hot spots of COVID-19 pop-up, prompting new restrictions from Governor Jim Justice on group gatherings in 6 counties.

"Overreaction will never hurt us," Justice said. "It may inconvenience us, but it will never hurt us. The ability to save one life is worth every bit of overreacting and going at this as aggressively as we possibly can."

More than a quarter of all cases in the state are here in the North Central West Virginia counties of Harrison, Marion and Monongalia.

The state's numbers may sometimes seem off because county health departments frequently release numbers and data before they're reported to the state. That's why some of the state's daily reports may not match up with the latest local numbers.

HIPPA laws restrict how detailed those reports can get.

State health officials say all West Virginians should act as if there are positive cases in their communities.

"It's not just you protecting yourself", said the state's coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh. "It's you protecting your family members, the vulnerable people in your community, our healthcare workers and first responders. We're doing a great job at that."

The state also isn't reporting the number of people who have recovered from the virus. State Health Officer Cathy Slemp said it's hard to define what 'recovery' means for each person. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the department is exploring the possibility of further expanding the reporting website and didn't rule out including recovery numbers.

The state has conducted nearly 10,000 tests; 3.47% have come back positive.