West Virginia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19; bringing total count to 1,441

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,441.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 70,936 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,441 confirmed, 69,495 negative and 62 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 870 recoveries from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (202), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (97), Kanawha (202), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (1).