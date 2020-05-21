West Virginia reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, additional COVID-19 related death

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,593.

The state's 70th COVID-19 related death was also reported. The victim was an 85-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 83,181 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,593 positive, 81,588 negative and 70 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 977 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (248), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (131), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (26), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (13), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).